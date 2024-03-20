Man Who Filmed Kate Middleton at Farm Shop Slams ‘Delusional’ Conspiracy Theories

The photographer who captured Kate Middleton’s first appearance after her abdominal surgery is pushing against wild internet speculation.

Nelson Silva recently discussed with The Sun his doubts surrounding Princess Kate’s trip to the Windsor Farm Shop alongside Prince William last Saturday. The outlet acknowledged him for recording the video, which garnered significant online attention after TMZ shared it on Monday.

“This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation,” Silva recalled to The Sun. He also stated that the internet sleuths who doubt the identity of Princess Kate in the video are “delusional.”

The engineer resides in the vicinity with his family and says he was purchasing steak when he noticed the Prince and Princess of Wales, appearing “relaxed and happy.”

Kate Middleton Ended Up Chatting Staff in the Meat Aisle

“I had about 40 minutes to kill and decided to get some produce. I went into the shop and at first I noticed their figures, they were standing near the bread,” Silva explained. He found himself mingling with the royals in the meat aisle, engaging in some beefy conversations with the staff.

“I couldn’t hear what they were saying, but the staff seemed overwhelmed in a nice way. When I went to pay for my produce, the girl at the counter was so shocked she was hardly breathing,” Silva recalled.

He mentioned the delightful atmosphere during Prince William and Princess Kate’s visit. On his way to the car, he was inspired to film a video to share with his family back in Portugal.

“I started to record as they walked towards the car park. They just looked very happy and relaxed together. William was obviously protective of Kate, and I quickly stopped recording because I didn’t want to make them uncomfortable,” Silva admitted.

He mentioned that the footage was initially meant just for his family. However, he soon realized the clip might help dispel the rumor that Kate Middleton was in hiding. “I realized that this video of two people happy and shopping could help make all these rumors fall flat,” Silva explained.

The footage of Prince William and Princess Kate strolling through a parking lot at the Windsor Farm Shop garnered nearly 30 million views on X after TMZ posted it on Monday. Nonetheless, various conspiracy theories regarding the video surfaced on the internet.

“I’m not so much shocked that these comments have continued. I’m just confused how exactly they can continue,” Silva told the outlet. “What more do you need to lay off her? I thought after this was released they’d go quiet,” he added.