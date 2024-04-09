Kate Beckinsale Sparks Concern After Posting Photos of Mom Judy With a Black Eye

Kate Beckinsale shared photos of her mom with a bruised eye on Instagram, and fans are seriously concerned. However, she has since deleted the photos.

According to TMZ, “The actress posted and deleted a couple shots of her mom — who’s also an actress — and the photos are shocking, to say the least … as they show Judy with a massive black eye on the left side of her face.”

Kate captioned the photo: “My mum is hurt. Everything in me just wants to scream. That soft, beautiful face, the unfairness of yet another f***ing blow, this time, to the face, hands, knee.”

“As I am twisting my guts up to rail at this, she dresses in delicate purple to jauntily complement and has managed not to break a single bone. No one is stronger, no one terrifies me more in her fragility. Please mind, if you can. Minding helps.”

Countless fans expressed their concern and empathy toward Kate and her mother, Judy Loe. However, Kate never provided any sort of context or update on her mother’s situation.

She also shared a text exchange between the mother and daughter. Judy sent a photo of her bruise to Kate, jokingly saying “Going for purple.”

Kate replied, “Mum that’s so bad. How you make it look chic I do not know.. you are. a full gangsta.”

It’s unclear whether her mom fell, was attacked, or experienced some other sort of trauma.

Kate’s caption hinted that her mother experienced a blow “to the face, hands, knee,” which fans could only assume came in the form of a serious fall. Still, there’s no certainty or clarity surrounding the situation.

Furthermore, this isn’t the first time Kate has been cryptic on social media. In fact, she recently posted (and deleted) photos of herself in a hospital bed.

Allegedly, she’s been facing ongoing health issues, but she has yet to shed light on the matter. She’s also shared that she’s been caring for her step-father, who has been battling serious health concerns as well.

“We need a miracle,” she wrote on Instagram. “This week has taken an even scarier turn involving the health of my beloved stepdad, Roy, and we need every tiny scrap of love and magic in the hope he pulls through.”

We hope everyone is okay!