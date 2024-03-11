Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized, Bedside Photos Revealed

Actress Kate Beckinsale has been hospitalized. Beckinsale broke the news in a Mother’s Day tribute post on Instagram on Monday, March 11th.

Beckinsale stated, “Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother. Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s–t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t.”

Beckinsale continued, “And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us… And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love…”

“It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x,” Beckinsale concluded.

Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized, Posts Bedside Photos Online

Because no further details were given, fans took to the comment section to ask about Beckinale’s condition. Some criticized her for posting the pictures without context.

“No context hospital pics don’t sit well with me,” one person commented. “Are you OK? Why are you in a hospital? Please get Well soon,” another asked.

“Such a sweet post for your Mama. I pray for your recovery, whatever it is you may be going through Kate,” one user added. “Love to your amazing Mumma… and to you, darling… healing thoughts and vibes your way Xxx,” another commented.

This is a developing story.