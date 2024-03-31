kate-beckinsale-shares-easter-photos-from-hospital-bed-amid-mysterious-illness

Kate Beckinsale is still in the hospital amid her mysterious health battle. She posted a new update on Instagram on March 31, confirming that she was still being treated.

In the post, Beckinsale posted two pictures. Both pictures were of herself from the knees down. The photo was captioned, “Happy Easter 🐰🐇🐣.”

Kate Beckinsale Receives Love and Support During Hosptial Stay

Fans and celebrities alike flooded Beckinsale’s comment section to send her well wishes.

“So sorry you’re in hospital still, Kate. I do hope nothing is seriously wrong. I know you’ve been through the ringer in the past year. Sending love and positive vibes. ❤️,” Alice Evans stated.

“What’s wrong!!! 🙏🏻,” Gwen Stefani posted.

“Get well darling 💕🐣💕🐇,” Ramona Agruma (Rebel Wilson’s fiancée) added.

Beckinsale Remains Quiet on Diagnosis

While not much is known about Beckinsale’s health, she has provided a few glimpses into her health battle. The last came on March 11 via a Mother’s Day post.

“Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother,” she wrote. “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s*** and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t. And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and leading us to remember happy things when we can’t. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us.”

“It is so inspiring and beautiful,” she continued. “Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you.”