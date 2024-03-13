kate-beckinsale-shares-update-from-hospital-bed-after-sparking-concern-with-teary-eyed-photos

Just after she was rushed to the hospital for an unknown medical emergency, Kate Beckinsale an updated photo of herself recovering.

In her latest Instagram Story, the Underworld star is seen resting in a hospital bed with one of her cats. She wrote, “Visitor” on the photo.

Kate Beckinsale posted images of her in the hospital while paying tribute to her mother on UK Mother’s Day this past weekend. “Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother,” she wrote. “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s–t and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t.”

The actress also thanked her mother for caring for her dogs as well as sending balloons and checking in. “It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama,” she went on to add. “Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x.”

Although she revealed in pictures that she was at the hospital, Kate Beckinsale did not reveal why she was there. Followers immediately called her out for the lack of context.

“No context hospital pics don’t sit well with me,” one follower said. “Are you OK? Why are you in a hospital? Please get Well soon,” another asked.

“Such a sweet post for your Mama. I pray for your recovery, whatever it is you may be going through Kate,” another user wrote.

Kate Beckinsale Suffered a Health Scare in 2019

Kate Beckinsale previously suffered from a major health scare in 2019. She had a ruptured ovarian cyst. At the time, the actress took to Instagram to reveal more details about the diagnosis.

“Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me,” she wrote in the post. She also shared some photos of her in the hospital bed. “So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly.”

When she was criticized for taking a “selfie” from the hospital bed, Beckinsale spoke out. “It’s actually not a selfie,” Beckinsale stated. “My mum took it. In fact I would not have posted it if we had not noticed someone in a car taking a photo of me leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.”

Kate Beckinsale went on to write that she has Instagram so that she can share her own honest narrative. “I’d prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share,” she then added. “I agree, it’s not a normal impulse. But it’s not normal to be photographed in vulnerable situations by people you don’t know either.”