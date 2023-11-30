Kanye West’s Wife, Bianca Censori Spotted Wearing Skintight Dress, Furry Hat, And Stuffed Animal

Australian architect Bianca Censori made a bold statement with her fashion choices during a recent outing in Dubai alongside her husband, Kanye West.

The duo attended designer Amina Muaddi’s pop-up store event, where Censori showcased her wild side with an animal-inspired ensemble featuring a unique stuffed animal accessory.

On Tuesday night, Censori dazzled in a super-short, form-fitting brown dress, complemented by beige boots and an extravagant fur hat. As she posed for photos alongside the rapper, she kept the plush animal close to her chest, adding an extra touch of eccentricity to her outfit.

Meanwhile, West opted for an all-black attire, sporting a long black trench coat for the occasion.

This public appearance follows recent rumors surrounding their relationship, especially after their reunion at the Royal Atlantis hotel. The pair faced criticism after a video surfaced showing West and Chris Brown enjoying West’s new song “Vultures,” which contains controversial lyrics about intimacy with a Jewish woman. However, according to reports from the Daily Mail, Censori stands by her husband’s lyrics, stating that they were misconstrued.

Despite the speculation about their relationship, Censori, 28, reportedly remained supportive of West, 46, even amid concerns raised by her family and friends. Some close sources expressed apprehension about Censori’s relationship with West, citing his challenging personality and the strain it might place on her.

Recent reports also suggest that Censori has distanced herself from her inner circle, prompting concerns among those close to her. However, despite these reservations, it’s anticipated that she might reconcile with West for his upcoming album launch, owing to her fondness for the lifestyle associated with the rapper.

While there have been indications of strain within their relationship, the couple seems intent on presenting a united front for the time being.