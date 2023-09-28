Kanye Has A Secret Team Designing Bianca Censori’s Crazy Outfits Every Day

Bianca Censori’s fashion choices have been turning heads, and it turns out that her daring outfits have a bespoke touch. Fashion designers who have collaborated with Kanye West have revealed that the rapper has a specialized atelier in Italy dedicated to crafting the nearly-naked body stockings that have become Censori’s signature look.

Mowalola Ogunlesi, a designer hired by West in 2020 to lead his Yeezy Gap collaboration, shed light on this unique fashion operation. She stated that this atelier can design and produce outfits on the spot, often within a day. There’s no structured process; they purchase tights and customize them directly on Censori. Ogunlesi noted that the team frequently uses Wolford tights for this purpose.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori at the Mowalola fashion show in London pic.twitter.com/S1luItN6jz — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) September 16, 2023

Censori’s avant-garde hosiery looks are put together under West and Censori’s direction by Laura Beham of the Zurich-based design collective Proto-types. Beham is also known for using upcycled outfits from Yeezy in her Spring 2024 collection.

Censori, an architectural designer, “married” Kanye West in a non-legally binding ceremony earlier this year. Since then, she’s been seen in a series of skin-tight, sheer bodysuits and barely-there bra tops made from tights material during their travels across Europe and Japan.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori in Japan today pic.twitter.com/hswQ37tl7t — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) June 22, 2023

While some have speculated about West’s influence on her style choices, Ogunlesi, who has designed for Kardashian and North West, insists that Censori is an active participant in her fashion decisions. Ogunlesi said, “Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye’s brain… They want to show people that you can do this yourself. It’s stuff that’s attainable — tights.”

Despite West’s tumultuous relationship with some fashion houses, including Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap, his loyal Yeezy team remains dedicated to his vision, allowing him to continue building his own fashion empire in Italy.

As for West’s ongoing collaboration with Censori, described as his “muse” by multiple sources, it’s clear that the power couple isn’t conforming to traditional fashion norms, prioritizing their artistic expression over industry conventions.