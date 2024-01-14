Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Sports Bikini Top in Cold Las Vegas Weather

Not letting even the cold temperatures get the best of her, Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, was seen sporting a bikini top while enduring chilly weather conditions in Las Vegas this past week.

According to TMZ, West and Censori were in the City of Sin for a birthday trip when she wore a bikini top that was a couple of sizes too small. Despite the article of clothing living little to the imagination, Censori was all smiles while walking hand-in-hand with West.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been spotted at the Wynn.



It’s 47° and Bianca was barefoot wearing a bikini top. pic.twitter.com/geB8ptca6R — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) January 8, 2024

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were also seen buddled up in thick coats and winter hats while out and about in Las Vegas as well. Censori recently celebrated her 29th birthday. West recently praised Censori for being an amazing stepmother to his and Kim Kardashian’s children in a special Instagram birthday post for her.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture,” he wrote. “140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.”

Along with the birthday shoutout, Kanye West also shared a series of photos in multiple Instagram posts of Bianca Censori.

Kim Kardashian Spoke About How She Told Her and Kanye West’s Children About the Divorce

During a recent interview with GQ, Kim Kardashian spoke about how she approached the news about her and Kanye West’s divorce with their four children Saint, Chicago, North, and Psalm.

The former couple called it quits in 2021 after seven years of marriage. Kardashian said she learned a few lessons from her parents’ split in the early ‘90s. “My parents never fought my whole life,” she recalled. “So it was traumatizing when they did.”

Although her parents never fought in front of her, Kardashian said she “felt” something was coming. She also remembered her parents being open about the divorce. This was the goal she wanted to have when she told the kids about the split between her and Kanye West.

“Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard,” she continued. “You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age. You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce became official in 2022. Although she approached the situation calmly, Kardashian said there was still a lot of stress behind closed doors. “Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn’t mean that I don’t feel the emotions,” she added. “If I’m sad, of course, I will cry and feel it.”