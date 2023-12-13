Who is Bianca Censori? All About Kanye West’s Rumored New Wife

Kanye West has had a new woman in his life for quite some time. The rapper had allegedly married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony. But the couple has stayed relatively quiet on their relationship.

So who exactly is Censori? Well, first of all, West wrote “Censori Overload” released in early 2023 about his new partner. The couple has been the subject of tabloid sites like TMZ, which have taken

A native of Australia, The Sun reports that Censori is 28 years old. But her exact age isn’t public knowledge. Censori reportedly started working for West at Yeezy in 2020, according to her LinkedIn. Otherwise, she attended DP Toscano Architects for Architecture and earned a bachelor’s and master’s at the University of Melbourne.

In a now-deleted November 2021 interview with Hypebeast, Censori opened up about growing up in Australia as well as her creative ambitions.

She said, “I was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia. As a child, I was consistently drawn to creative endeavors, mostly artistic. I always wanted to be a sculptor and to me, architecture is the union of art and pragmatics. It is the grandest artistic gesture that we can place on the earth. I was drawn to it, purely, as a shift in artistic scale.”

She said that her aunt is who helped inspire her to pursue architecture as a career. Censori said, “As a child, I spent a lot of time with my aunt who would consistently expose me to an array of art, film, and architecture. She really drove my love for design and instilled in me an eye for aesthetics that I was able to nurture into adulthood.”

Bianca Censori Opens Up About Living Situation

As far as Censori’s romance with West, it appears to be a bit of a whirlwind romance. Tabloids rumored the two to be together shortly before the rumored ceremony. As far as where Censori is living, she says she splits her time between Australia and Los Angeles, according to an interview with Vogue.

“The pandemic was the first time in a long time a lot of Australian creatives were brought back to one place,” Censori told Vogue. “Melbourne felt like this melting pot of global creativity. People began to cross disciplines and collaborate in ways I hadn’t experienced before.”