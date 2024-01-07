Kanye West Says Bianca Censori is an ‘Amazing’ Stepmom to His, Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Kanye West is celebrating his new wife, Bianca Censori, on her birthday and gushing over her role as the “amazing” stepmom to his four children.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side every day when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children,” the rapper posted on Instagram on Jan. 6. “I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.”

Kanye West shares four children with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian—North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Kanye West Married Bianca Censori in 2022 During a Secret Ceremony

West and Kardashian officially divorced in 2022 after eight years of marriage. He went on to marry Censori in a private ceremony on January 2023. However, news outlets have yet to verify that the wedding was legally binding as no one has found a marriage certificate on file.

In October 2023, the Daily Mail reported that the two actually secretly wed in December 2022, one month after Kanye’s divorce was finalized. The publication claims they used a “confidential marriage license.”

“Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe,” a source told the publication. “They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them.

“For that reason, they’ve been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don’t think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down,” they continued.

While Kim Kardashian has yet to publically address the marriage, she openly shared that her children enjoy spending time with the couple, especially North.

“She’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out; He doesn’t have a nanny; He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment,'” she said during an episode of her reality series The Kardashians. “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.'”