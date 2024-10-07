kanye-west-and-bianca-censori-headed-towards-divorce

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly calling it quits, heading for divorce after less than two years of marital bliss. The borderline newlyweds, who only tied the knot in December 2022, are reportedly experiencing marital issues, per TMZ.

Videos by Suggest

The outlet reported on Monday that the veteran rapper and his fashionista wife have informed their close pals that they separated a few weeks ago.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori radiate happiness at Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Ye, 47, has been telling those close to him about his intention to divorce Bianca Censori and relocate to Tokyo. Following the news of their reported separation, Censori, 29, has returned to her native Australia to spend time with family and friends.

Indeed, Ye making the move to Tokyo doesn’t seem that far off the beaten path. Just last week, West was spotted gleefully fist-bumping luchadors at a wrestling event in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan.

Alongside Bianca, Ye often seems to wear a mask of stoicism or even despair. However, next to the burly, sweaty men, he was all smiles.

For the better part of a year, Bianca Censori grabbed headlines with her provocative threads worn alongside a more conservatively dressed Kanye West. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Kanye and Bianca captured attention with their romance after secretly marrying in December 2022. This was before revealing their relationship to the world. Following their nuptials, Bianca became a constant presence by Ye’s side. She joined him in everything from public events to family outings with the rapper and his children.

The Possible First Sign of an Alleged Upcoming Divorce For Kanye West and Bianca Censori

The star crossed lovers were even known to enjoy some KFC together, adding to their finger licking good memories.

In the viral image, Censori and West gaze thoughtfully at the KFC menu, as if already envisioning the gastrointestinal discomfort they are likely to face. Perhaps it was a sign of the alleged upcoming divorce. Perhaps not.

Was this the first sign of an alleged divorce for Ye and Bianca? (Image via Reddit / u/SWEET_KIWI06)

Per TMZ, Kanye West and Bianca obtained a confidential marriage license on December 20, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. Of course, Kanye was previously married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm