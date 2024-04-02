Kanye West Threatened to ‘Cage’ Donda Students, Punch Staffer, Lawsuit Claims

Kayne West was allegedly unhinged during his time running the now shuttered Donda Academy, according to a new lawsuit.

In a legal case reported by Page Six, former Yeezy staff member Trevor Phillips alleged experiencing “severe discrimination, harassment, and retaliation” during his time working for Ye’s design company. Despite this, his responsibilities later grew to include tasks for West’s now-closed school.

Phillips went on to assert that West openly promoted his antisemitic theories to students. He also claimed Ye went as far as expressing a desire to shave two children’s heads and planning to establish a jail at the school, according to the documents.

Phillips stated that during a dinner with West at Nobu Malibu in December 2022, Kanye criticized Jewish people, calling them “miserly,” and praised Adolf Hitler as “an innovator.” He also claimed that the Holocaust was “fake”.

The lawsuit also alleges that the veteran rapper could be a bit randy. The ex-employee further alleged that Ye would partake in persistent inappropriate behavior and exhibit signs of obvious arousal.

“What was meant to be a meeting with his boss about Donda Academy, its curriculum and horticulture, ended up being antisemitic and bigoted soliloquy-topped off with sexual harassment,” the lawsuit goes on to say, per Page Six.

The Lawsuit Alleges Kayne West Became Unhinged After Sushi was Delivered to the Donda Academy

He further alleged that once sushi was delivered to the group, Ye started making threats against the LGBTQ community. “‘Yeah I’m going for the gays! FIRST the Jews, THEN the gays!’” Phillips claims West said. Phllips also alleged that Ye claimed Bill Gates “controls” homosexuals.

Phillips, who is a black man, also claimed that Kayne West “treated black employees palpably worse than white employees.” Phillips alleged that West ordered a black campus security guard to cut his dreadlocks or face termination. As a result, the guard chose to resign from his position.

Trevor Phillips claimed that West dismissed him from his position in May 2023 following one of his Sunday Services. “By filing this lawsuit, we hope our injured clients’ rights are vindicated, and that the famous artist Mr. West understands that his messages – which we alleged preach discrimination, antisemitism and Hitler-love – have no place in the world,” Carney R. Shegerian, Phillips’ attorney, told the outlet in a statement.

Phillips filed a lawsuit against West for discrimination, harassment, and a hostile work environment. He seeks compensation exceeding $35,000 for damages and attorney fees. He also requests an injunction to block West from opening educational institutions for children under 18 in California.