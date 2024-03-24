bianca-censori-debuts-major-style-shift-on-outing-with-stepdaughter-north-west

Bianca Censori looked positively maternal on a family outing with Ye and her stepdaughter, North West, last night in Beverly Hills.

The Australian architect and fashion enthusiast was seen by TMZ wrapping up warmly as they dined at Nobu.

During the most recent excursion, Bianca donned a soft, light brown coat that was partially zipped up at the front. She put on black leggings and closed-toed black pumps to finish her evening look.

Her short hair was elegantly styled back, a look she had been sporting for the past few weeks. She chose minimal accessories to keep the outfit as the primary focus, complemented by delicate silver earcuffs.

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, engaged in a shocking coverup Saturday night, hiding her body under a fur coat … presumably because they were chowing down with North West.#kanyewest #biancacensori #northwest #kimkardashian #celebrity #celebritynews pic.twitter.com/WFjQBU9BQj — American Celebrity News (@acnofficial) March 24, 2024

As usual Ye (and North West) contrasted Bianca Censori’s more bold fashion choices. Kanye West wore a black hooded sweatshirt along with a pair of black baggy pants. He also wore his sunglasses at night while rocking black Nike gloves.

Meanwhile, North West wore a baggy black jersey and pants. Images of the high-profile trio made their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014 and officially ended their marriage in 2022. They have four children together: North, aged 10, Saint, aged eight, Chicago, aged six, and Psalm, aged four. Ye and Censori were married in 2022.

Bianca Censori Has Garnered Crazy Attention for Her Outfits for Weeks

Of course, Ye and Censori have been turning heads for some time with their dueling fashion choices while in public. She was recently spotted wearing a thong bikini while out getting an ice cream cone.

She also recently turned heads at the Cheesecake Factory with Kanye West, donning eye-catching neon tights paired with a stylish bandeau top.

During Paris Fashion Week last month, Bianca also pushed the envelope with daring fashion choices. One ensemble had a cropped fur coat, sheer tights, and a daring choice to go without undergarments.

Ye has also taken to sharing footage of Censori in photo shoots that he orchestrates. On Thursday, Kayne shared footage of Bianca lounging on a huge bed, wearing a white all-lace strapless bodysuit and high heels.

Although fans noted Censori’s outfit, most focused on the massive bed featured in the footage. Some believe the huge bed is reminiscent of Ye’s 2016 music video for “Famous.”

In the NSFW video, West and Kim Kardashian doze in the nude with a multitude of celebrity lookalikes, including Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Donald Trump.