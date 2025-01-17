kanye-west-shares-wild-throwback-video-of-pamela-anderson-and-hugh-hefner

Kanye West left fans scratching their heads after sharing a throwback clip of Pamela Anderson serving Hugh Hefner a cake in nothing but her birthday suit.

On Wednesday, the veteran rapper shared a clip on his Instagram Story showing Anderson presenting the Playboy founder with a cake to celebrate his 82nd birthday back in 2008.

Of course, screen grabs of the odd post found their way across social media.

In the video, a then 40-year-old Anderson is seen wearing only high heels as she carries a dessert for the Playboy mogul. Hefner, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 91, smiles as he holds her waist while she spins around, showering him with kisses.

Ye put audio repeatedly saying, “Hide your b***h” over the throwback footage. West’s Instagram has since been wiped clean, with no posts showing as of this writing.

Pamela Anderson Has Collaborated with Kanye West in the Past

While the post is perhaps purposely strange, Anderson and West have collaborated in the past. The Baywatch beauty popped up in the rapper’s 2006 music video for “Touch the Sky.” In the video, the two even played lovers. Could it be that Ye is hinting at another upcoming collab?

Meanwhile, many fans shared their reactions and opinions about the veteran rapper’s mysterious post. “Erm did Pamela Anderson approve Kanye to post that video or…?” one fan wrote on X.

“Why the f**k did Kanye West post Pamela Anderson naked in his stories? It’s very difficult to defend this man, I try very hard sometimes,” a second pearl-clutching fan added.

“I don’t think Pamela Anderson is going to like what Kanye did …” yet another onlooker wrote.

However, it seems that Anderson is more than happy to celebrate her past alongside Hefner. She’s known to speak fondly of him and posts throwback images of her own alonside the Playboy legend.

“The First Amendment guarantees freedom of speech, freedom of press and you cannot have a free society if you do not have both.”

It seems doubtful that Anderson would sweat Ye posting the video; she might even approve…