pamela-anderson-debuts-new-hair-transformation

Ditching her signature glam look, Pamela Anderson debuted a new hair and makeup-fee transformation.

While attending the screening of her new film The Last Showgirl in West Hollywood on Sunday, Dec. 8, Anderson was noticeably without any makeup as she donned her new hair transformation, which featured bangs.

Pamela Anderson recently opened up to The Sunday Times about going makeup-free and how the move has made her feel “more” herself than ever. She recalled first showcasing herself wearing no makeup at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023.

Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Pamela Anderson attend the SAG-AFTRA special screening of ‘The Last Showgirl’ at Pacific Design Center on December 8, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. (Photos by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“There’s these beautiful clothes. I’m wearing Vivienne Westwood,” she explained. “I have this great hat and beautiful coat. Nobody’s going to notice if I don’t wear any makeup.”

She then pointed out, “I didn’t realize it was going to start all of this, all these people really relating to me. It’s a great message — we are good enough just the way we are. I have to remind myself of that every day.”

Anderson also spoke about how she separated herself from the public image that had followed her in her early career. “I created this character to combat or to cover up a lot of my disappointment in things that have happened along the way,” she added.

Director of ‘The Last Showgirl’ Recently Spoke About Pursuing Pamela Anderson for the Main Character Role

Director of The Last Showgirl, Gia Coppola, spoke to Deadline about the role, stating that Pamela and the main character’s traits were similar.

According to IMDb, the film follows a seasoned showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

Anderson starred in the film as the main character, Shelly.

“She seems so much a woman that was turning her frown upside down and making lemonade out of lemons,” Coppola explained about Shelly. “And that’s so much of what that character does. It was this bubbly, bright spirit sometimes, in a way, to protect themselves.”

Coppola continued, “I saw that with Pamela, and although there were similarities because she wanted to express herself as an actress, I think that there was enough of a difference that it was going to feel exciting to her as a role and not just as this documentary approach.”

Anderson also told the media outlet that her agent had initially passed on the role. “He thought it wasn’t right for me,” she recalled. “He thought I couldn’t do it. At that point, I was being offered nothing. But also, I’d kind of given up too, in a way.”

Coppola knew Anderson didn’t see the script after her agent rejected the role within an hour. However, the director refused to give up on Anderson. “I saw a woman that was bursting at the seams of wanting to express herself creatively,” she said about Anderson.

Anderson then recalled the conversation she and Coppola had about the role. “I was telling her, ‘Are you sure you want me to do this? I know I can do this.’ And she goes, ‘No, no. I want you to do this.’ We just spent a lot of time with me selling her and her selling me. And then by the end of it, we both realized, OK, we’re doing this. But I just couldn’t believe it.”

Pamela Anderson stars in the film alongside Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, Billie Lourd, Jame Lee Curtis, and Dave Bautista.