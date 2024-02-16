Kansas City Parade Shooting Suspects Charged as Minors, Identities Kept Secret

Authorities have officially charged the two shooting suspects involved in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade shooting. Prosecutors are charging the two as juveniles despite previously confirming they would charge both as adults.

Authorities have charged both with resisting arrest and gun-related offenses, according to the Daily Mail. However, police say they’re planning forthcoming charges. Right now, they’re investigating the situation.

“It is anticipated that additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues,’ the Office of the Juvenile Officer said in a statement.

As far as their identities, those haven’t been disclosed. According to state law, private information isn’t available publicly in juvenile cases. As such, unless authorities charge the two as adults (still a possibility in the case of a felony), the public won’t learn their identities.

Authorities determined a third suspect wasn’t connected to the shooting. A day of celebration for the city turned to tragedy. Investigators determined that a personal dispute between a group caused the shooting. They do not believe it to be an act of terrorism nor do they believe the shooters intentionally targeted the parade.

Kansas City Residents Rocked by Parade Shooting

Many are still picking up the pieces. In total, gunfire injured 22 people with half being children under 16. The shooting shook the crowd gathered outside Union Station. One person also died.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan attended the parade with her family when she became caught in the gun violence. Sadly, Lopez-Galvan died from her injuries. A staple of the local community, Lopez-Galvan hosted the radio show Taste of Tejano on the radio station KKFI-FM. Listeners knew her as Lisa G.

Additionally, she also was a mother of two. Her son Marc also became injured during the shooting. Lopez-Galvan’s brother said his nephew was hospitalized as a result of his injuries. The family started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the expenses related to her death.

So far, the community has rallied around the community. Music icon Taylor Swift herself donated $100,000 to the family’s campaign.

Currently, the police are reviewing their findings to determine charges.

Chief Graves said, “Our investigators have poured themselves into this investigation, and it continues. We will not relent until everyone who may have played a part in these crimes is apprehended so that they will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”