Kansas City Mayor Addresses Shooting Incident During Chiefs Super Bowl Celebration

As law enforcement continues to investigate the shooting that took place at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration, Kansas City Mayor, Quinton Lucas, took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the incident.

In his social media post, Mayor Lucas stated, “Law enforcement is addressing a situation in the vicinity of Union Station. Please stay clear of the area. For those present, please calmly depart the area.”

According to the Kansas City Police, gunfire erupted to the west of the city’s Union Station during the Chief’s Super Bowl parade. The authorities stated that multiple individuals were reportedly shot and transported to nearby hospitals.

Two individuals, both suspected of being armed, were detained by authorities at the scene. However, no further details have been revealed about the suspects.

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims,” the Kansas City Police stated on X. “Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”

The department further reported that officers were working to clear Kansas City’s Union Station. All those in Union Station were released as authorities determined the number of shooting victims.

Amtrak States Trains Will Continue to Run on Schedule Following Kansas City Shooting

An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed to CNN that trains will continue to run as scheduled following the shooting at Kansas City’s Union Station.

CNN then reported that there were five people from the Union Station shooting. The University Health Truman Medical Center managing communications director, Keith King, stated the center is treating two gunshot victims. “A third gunshot victim is coming to University Health,” King said. “We are treating two other people for non-gunshot related injuries.”

The city’s fire department also reported there are upwards of 10 victims. “At the conclusion of the rally, there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck,” Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department told the Kansas City Star.

Becchina also encouraged everyone to depart from the area immediately. “We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible,” he said. “And avoid the parking garage to facilitate treatment of shooting victims.”

One witness, John O’Connor of Kansas City stated he thought the gunshots were fireworks. “It sounded like a ton of very rapid succession,” he said. “Very quick shots.”