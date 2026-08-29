Kacey Musgraves Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton With Touching Cover of ‘Here You Come Again’

Kacey Musgraves paid a touching tribute to beloved country music icon Dolly Parton in the wake of her recent death.

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During her Friday night show at TD Garden in Boston, the 38-year-old covered Parton’s 1977 classic “Here You Come Again.”

“Here you come again/ Just when I’d begun to get myself together,” Musgraves sings in fan footage posted to Instagram. “You waltz right in the door/ Just like you’ve done before/ And wrap my heart ‘round your little finger…”

Fans took to the comments section of the now-viral post to share how moved they were by Musgraves’s heartfelt tribute.

“The best. She will carry Dolly’s light forward for sure. ❤️🕊️✨,” one fan wrote. “The voice of an angel, just like Dolly’s,” another fan added. “Love this. My fav Dolly song! 🙌,” a third fan wrote.

“Dolly Parton would have been proud. Brava‼️❤️🎵🎶🦋,” yet another fan chimed in.

According to PEOPLE, Musgraves also dedicated a performance of her song “Rainbow” to the late Queen of Country.

Musgraves’s previously shared her grief on social media in the wake of Parton’s death on Aug. 25.

“Dolly. 💔 This really really hurts,” she wrote on X. “The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden,” she wrote in a follow-up post before adding, “So glad she’s with her Carl Dean. No one talk to me today.”

Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves perform in 2019. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Parton passed away on Tuesday after a private battle with cancer. The beloved singer, actress, and philanthropist was 80 years old.