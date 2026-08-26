Dolly Parton’s Cause of Death Revealed

Hours after Dolly Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced she had passed away, her official cause of death was revealed.

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In a statement to PEOPLE, the country music legend’s reps confirmed that she had died following a brief battle with cancer. They did not reveal the type of cancer.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” the statement reads. “Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

The reps further stated, “Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact.”

“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, surrounded by loved ones,” they added.

Parton was reportedly admitted to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center on August 21. Prior to her passing, the “9 to 5” hitmaker was struggling with kidney and autoimmune issues.

Parton Spoke About Her Health Woes Days Before Her Death

Days before her death, Parton publicly admitted that she was struggling with her health.

“I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over [husband] Carl,” she explained. “You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this.”

Parton noted that she was down with “female issues” back in the ’80s for “several months.”

“I was struggling with my weight at the time too,” she pointed out. “So it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health. But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago. I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI!”

Parton went on to reassure her fans that she was recovering. “Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’! she added. “You know me — as I’ve often said — I’ve dreamed myself into a corner, and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”