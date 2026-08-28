‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Daughter Reveals What’s in Her Hospital Bag as Baby No. 2 Nears

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s daughter, Alex Drummond Scott, just took to social media to give an exhaustive, seemingly never-ending list of things inside her two hospital bags as her second baby nears his grand entrance.

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In her extremely thorough over six-minute-long Aug. 27 video, the 29-year-old revealed she actually has a “separate bag for postpartum and a separate bag for labor and delivery.”

She pointed out that she did this as a veteran birther: “Last time I did a separate bag for me and a separate bag for baby, but I feel like this makes a lot more sense: to have a separate bag for L&D and a separate bag for postpartum,” she repeated.

The content creator and stay-at-home mom pointed out that the two bags make it so moms-to-be don’t have to “schlep everything into the labor and delivery room.”

In the caption to her post, she helpfully listed what was in her “labor and delivery” bag. Unsurprisingly, the influencer has a makeup pouch to touch up her face for the gram after giving birth, a tech pouch that includes 2x 10ft chargers, a sound machine, egg lights for mood lighting, and AirPods just in case she needs to focus. The L&D bag also includes a rechargeable fan and a folder for hospital documents.

Meanwhile, her postpartum bag includes a toiletry pouch, 3 pairs of comfy/nursing friendly pajamas, and a true influencer essential: a “cuter dress to go home in.” The bag also includes comfort items like sandals, nursing bras, nice, comfy socks, and a throw blanket.

It also includes a postpartum pouch with disposable underwear, ice packs, a peri bottle, silverettes, and a baby blanket.

Pioneer Woman Fans Weigh in on Exhaustive Hospital Bags Video: ‘I Took 4 Items’

Of course, plenty of Pioneer Woman fans took to the comments section to weigh in on the detailed hospital bags. As you might guess, most fans thought the bags were major overkill.

“40 years ago I packed 2 nightgowns and 2 bras. Actually, I didn’t pack them; my husband brought them in a grocery bag the next day. I wore the same clothes home that I came to the hospital in. No makeup,” one top comment read, perhaps hinting at what we’ve lost as a culture since the advent of social media.

“1977: I took 4 items: baby’s coming-home outfit. Under panties, toothbrush, hairbrush,” another practical onlooker echoed.

“Omg .. makeup, I never put makeup on when I had all 3 of my kids, didn’t even care about that, and I stayed in the hospital gown the whole time I was in the hospital,” a third veteran mother wrote.

Meanwhile, a certain excited grandma also chimed in.

“Where oh where did you get these organizational and planning skills?” the Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond, wrote. “Not from me, that’s who. I still have a suitcase I haven’t unpacked from a trip in 2021.”

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

“So excited for BABY BOY!! (I almost wrote his name 😱),” she added.

Alex Drummond Scott and her husband, Mauricio Scott, revealed their upcoming baby back in March. The couple also share a toddler daughter, Sofia.



