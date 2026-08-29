‘Swift Justice’ TV Host Dies at 70: RIP to Judge Jackie Glass

Judge Jackie Glass, who took over for Nancy Grace as host of the court TV show Swift Justice, has passed away.

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According to TMZ, Glass died Friday (Aug. 28) afternoon in Las Vegas. The outlet didn’t provide a cause of death for the TV personality.

Last night, Glass’ daughter Rachel Wolfson paid tribute to her famous mother on Facebook.

“RIP my rock, I don’t know how I’ll do this life without you,” Wolfson wrote alongside a candid snapshot of her with her mother.

“I love you so much, Mommy,” she added. “I’ll see you again someday.”

Judge Glass rose to fame presiding over O.J. Simpson’s Las Vegas hotel armed robbery case in 2008. She sentenced Simpson to 3 years in prison after he was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping. However, Simpson was released on parole in 2017. He passed away from cancer in 2024.

Clark County District Court Judge Jackie Glass appears in court during the first day of jury selection for O.J. Simpson’s 2008 attempted robbery trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center. (Photo by John Locher-Pool/Getty Images)

Glass, who served as a Judge for eight years on Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court before retiring in 2011, went on to succeed Nancy Grace in the small claims court show Swift Justice in season 2. She remained the host until it was cancelled in 2012.

Las Vegas Mayor Pays Tribute to Judge Jackie Glass

Meanwhile, Las Vegas mayor Shelley Berkley paid tribute to Glass in a social media post.

“I am heartbroken and feel like I have lost a sister with the passing of Jackie Glass,” Berkley wrote on X. “We both started practicing law close to the same time, and over the last 50 years I have been amazed to see everything she accomplished. The city of Las Vegas is sending good thoughts and love to Steve Wolfson, our colleague, Municipal Court Judge Rebecca Wolfson, and all of Jackie’s friends and family.”

She leaves behind her husband, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, and two daughters.

Judge Jackie Glass was 70.