A ‘Daredevil’ Legend Has Died: Roger McKenzie Was 75

Roger McKenzie, a trailblazing comic book writer who helped usher in the more serious tone of Marvel’s popular character Daredevil, has died.

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The writer “passed away peacefully in hospice care” in August. 21, a Facebook post written by his family confirmed. His family’s message detailed that McKenzie had been suffereing from end-stage heart failure and kidney disease

“He was certain that he still had some stories to tell in the time he had left, and struggled mightily to write one last script,” the post added. “He loved and valued all of his comic book colleagues, his friends, and the Peepsters who supported his work.”

McKenzie got his break in horror comics in the 1970s, with his first published work appearing in 1976’s Vampirella #50, per Bleeding Cool. He also contributed to the horror anthology magazines Creepy and Eerie until 1981. He also stretched his writing muscles in the sci-fi-themed comics Star Hawks from 1980 to 1981 and Sun Runners from 1984 to 1987.

Roger McKenzie’s Signature Run on Daredevil

However, it’s McKenzie’s work with Marvel that cemented his legacy as a top creative mind in his field. His Daredevil run (issues #151-66) from 1978 to 1980 saw several key milestones.

Comic book writer Roger McKenzie attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Marvel’s Daredevil” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 2, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

For one thing, Daredevil (AKA Matt Murdock) was more in the mold of a quick-witted, wise-cracking, fun hero like Spider-Man. McKenzie leaned more into the gritty Hell’s Kitchen setting, introducing crime reporter Ben Urich in issue #153. Later, prolific artist Frank Miller joined the run, leaving an impression on generations of comic book fans.

McKenzie also had one of the more unique Captain America story ideas, having the patriotic character run for president.

Marvel Comics issued a statement on X in the wake of McKenzie’s death.

“Marvel mourns Roger McKenzie’s passing,” the company wrote. “A gifted writer, his work on Daredevil helped introduce the darker tone that defined the character for years.

Marvel mourns Roger McKenzie's passing. A gifted writer, his work on Daredevil helped introduce the darker tone that defined the character for years. He's had a lasting impact on Marvel’s storytelling, from Daredevil to Cap and beyond. Our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QPYE43CL4b — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 22, 2026

“He’s had a lasting impact on Marvel’s storytelling, from Daredevil to Cap and beyond. Our condolences to his family and friends,” Marvel added.

The beloved writer is survived by his wife, Tami, and chosen family member Catherine

Roger McKenzie was 75.