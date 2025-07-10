Dolly Parton Says She’s Unable to Write New Songs Following the Death of Her Husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton admits that life without her husband, Carl Dean, has not been easy for her, both personally and professionally.

During her recent appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, the country music icon opened up about how life has been since Dean passed away in March.

“My husband passed away three months ago,” she explained. “[There are] several things I have wanted to start, but I can’t do it.”

Although she said she would start “later,” Parton shared that she is coming up with “wonderful, beautiful ideas.”

“But I think I won’t finish it,” she admitted. “I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things.”

Dolly Parton also explained how the death of Carl Dean continues to impact her. She said the loss is too fresh for her to return to songwriting at this time.

“I can’t afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now,” the singer/songwriter pointed out. “There are times like that, things like that, that will stall you a little bit.”

However, she reassured her fans by stating, “I’ll write something else though, if it comes. I’m just putting that all on hold.”

Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean Passed Away At the Age of 82

In a statement on March 3, Dolly Parton announced Carl Dean had passed away at the age of 82.

“He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending,” the statement read. “He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.”

Parton also shared, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayer and sympathy.”

Nearly two months later, Parton admitted she gets very emotional when people bring up Dean’s passing.

“We were together 60 years,” she explained. I’ve loved him since I was 18 years old. It’s a big adjustment just trying to change patterns and habits. I’ll do fine, and I’m very involved in my work, and that’s been the best thing that could happen to me.”

However, Parton said she will always miss and love Dean. “He was a great partner to me.”

She dedicated her single “If You Hadn’t Been There” to Dean.