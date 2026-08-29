WATCH — Tim McGraw Suffers Hard Onstage Fall Midsong

Fan footage shows Tim McGraw suffering a honky tonk tumble onstage, but the country star took the painful-looking fall in stride.

Videos by Suggest

The now-viral clip, shared across social media, shows the 59-year-old musician suffering a pratfall during his Aug. 28 performance at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati.

“This may hurt tomorrow,” the fan wrote over the footage.

To his credit, McGraw bounced right back up and continued performing, mostly unfazed.

Plenty of fans took to the comments of the post on Instagram to sound off on the Southern fried stumble.

“He’s alright big healthy strong man. Carry on, Tim!” one fan of the “I Like It, I Love It” singer wrote. “Got back up and was back at. Love this man,” another fan added.

“That’s what happens when your jeans are so tight that you can’t bend your knees when you walk,” another onlooker joked.

Tim McGraw Addresses Onstage Fall

Meanwhile, fans weren’t the only ones cracking wise about the onstage fall. The “Humble and Kind” singer also took to Instagram to highlight the viral moment.

“Cincinnati, you started our weekend off on the right foot even if I couldn’t stay on mine 😂 We appreciate you coming out and singing along! Detroit, you’re up!” McGraw captioned the self-deprecating post.

While the post seemed like a run-of-the-mill “we had a great show” type of deal, McGraw slipped the tumble into the 5th slide.

“Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation,” the singer said over the footage. In something akin to the Zapruder film, McGraw then paused the video to point out that his boot heel snagged on the stage’s flooring.

Tim McGraw performs during the 2026 CMA Fest back in June in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Of course, fans rushed to the comments section to show their support for McGraw after his fall.

“SO GLAD YOU DIDN’T HURT YOURSELF! YOU ARE A REAL PRO YOU JUMPED RIGHT UP AND DIDN’T EVEN MISS A BEAT🎶🎶💕💕🥳,” one enthused fan wrote.

“It was a great show! And we all got a good laugh since you were ok 👏🙌,” a second fan wrote.

“Please don’t retire and take care of yourself until I go to one of your concerts 🥺🙏🏽🙏🏽,” another concerned fan added.

Meanwhile, a hopefully more sure-footed McGraw is set to play tonight (Aug. 29) at the Acrisure Amphitheater in Grand Rapids, Michigan.