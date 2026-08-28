bravo-reality-tv-couple-welcomes-baby

A fan-favorite Bravo reality TV couple just welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

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In the City personalities Yvonne Najor and Nick Barber took to Instagram to share the big baby news.

“We are thrilled to introduce you to the newest member of our family: Leonardo Robert Daniel Barber, born August 20, 2026,” the couple wrote in the caption of their joint Aug. 26 post. “We call him Baby Leo 🦁. He is the most precious little bundle of joy, and our hearts are full of happiness and gratitude.”

“He is a big, strong, sweet guy, and he already has quite the personality,” the couple added. “We are so excited to show him the world and bring him along for the ride!”

The massive photo dump featured plenty of shots of the couple in the hospital lavishing attention on baby Leo, including an adorable pic of the little one smiling. The series of photos ended with the couple holding the new baby in a car seat, hitting the city streets.

The couple went on to thank “the incredible teams @lenoxhillhospitalnyc & @tribecawomenshealth , especially the amazing doctors, nurses, and everyone who took such wonderful care of us. We are forever grateful! ❤️”

Bravo Reality TV Pals Gush Over Yvonne Najor and Nick Barber’s New Baby

Of course, Bravo fans and fellow In the City (a spinoff of Summer House) personalities alike took to the comments section to gush over the couple’s new baby.

“So excited to meet him, love you guys so much,” In the City castmate Amanda Batula wrote. “The most perfect precious boy in the world!!!! 😍🩵,” Najor’s BFF Lindsay Hubbard exclaimed.

“Yayy!!! Can’t wait for Leo to meet Aidan 💙💙🥰,” Summer House alum Danielle Olivera wrote, referring to her recent baby.

Bravo reality TV couple Yvonne Najor and Nick Barber. (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

“Congrats! You guys are gonna be amazing parents,’ a Bravo fan added.

Not one to miss an opportunity, Yvonne Najor also spun giving birth into an ad for a fast food sandwich company earlier today.

“All I wanted after giving birth was my favorite sandwich from @jimmyjohns and it was even better than I imagined,” the 39-year-old wrote alongside a shot of her in a hospital bed, holding half of a sandwich in one hand and a baby bottle in the other. “Who needs a push present when you have a #9 waiting for you?”

Notably, the sandwich didn’t have a bite taken out of it.

“Nothing says postpartum glow like a Turkey Tom with extra pickles,” one fan joked in the comments section.