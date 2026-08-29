Lil Nas X Shares Heartbreaking Family News: ‘This One’s Gonna Hurt’

“Old Town Road” artist Lil Nas X just shared some devastating family news with their fans.

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The 27-year-old rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, took to Instagram earlier today (Aug.29), revealing that his mother, Tameka Hill, had passed away.

“RIP TO THE BADDEST EVER!” they wrote alongside a few candid throwback snaps of their mother. “LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY. this one’s gonna hurt. 🥹🥹,” Lil Nas X added.

Details about the rapper’s mother, including her age or cause of death, remain scarce. However, the “Industry Baby” artist has shared in the past that they had a close bond.

“I never really talk about my mom. She’s an addict, so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better – things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love,” they told Variety back in 2020. “The biggest surprise of becoming globally famous? On the outside, everybody loves you – but on the inside, everything [feels] the same.”

The artist also revealed how a 2018 family tragedy shaped them.

“[My grandmother] was the first person close to me who died,” they told the outlet. “It was devastating. And it made me a hypochondriac: I’d wake up, heart racing. It was scary,” they admitted. “But then I started feeling more connected with the universe, and taking everything as a sign.”

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