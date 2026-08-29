ICE Just Detained Milo Yiannopoulos, Controversial Political Commentator Faces Deportation

ICE has detained British far-right political pundit Milo Yiannopoulos, who reportedly faces deportation.

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Yiannopoulos, a United Kingdom national, was arrested by ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) on Aug. 27 at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, per NBC News.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told NBC News that the 41-year-old legally entered the U.S. on May 14, 2019, through New York City. However, the professional provocateur then “chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws.”

The DHS spokesperson further detailed that Yiannopoulos failed “to show up for his immigration hearing” on July 22. This forced a judge to “issue a final order of removal” for the far-right pundit.

“He will remain in ICE custody pending removal,” the DHS spokesperson concluded.

ICE Releases Mugshot of Milo Yiannopoulos

Meanwhile, the DHS dropped a mugshot of Yiannopoulos on X alongside a stern warning to other “illegal aliens.”

“Being in detention is a choice,” the DHS wrote in part. “We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $3,000 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

On August 27, ICE arrested Milo Yiannopoulos, an illegal alien from the United Kingdom, at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in Kenner, Louisiana. Yiannopoulos legally entered the country on May 14, 2019, through New York City, New York. He chose to… https://t.co/Hk6QBUmGDI pic.twitter.com/DbIhv8Z6PI — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 28, 2026

Yiannopoulos, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and former writer for conservative outlet Breitbart News, is perhaps best known for his ties to controversial rapper Kanye West (AKA Ye). Yiannopoulos helped run Ye’s political campaigns in 2020 and 2024, then worked at Ye’s clothing brand, Yeezy. However, Yiannopoulos later left Yeezy, citing West’s reported foray into the adult entertainment industry via the Yeezy brand.

British far-right political pundit Milo Yiannopoulos in 2021. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Somewhat ironically, Yiannopoulos also rallied against immigration into the United States.

“Zero immigration for the next 20 years. No ifs, no buts,” Yiannopoulos wrote just last year on X, per the Associated Press.