king-charles-pays-tribute-to-king-harald-v-of-norway-after-his-death

King Charles paid a touching tribute to King Harald V of Norway, who passed away on Aug. 28 after reports of his deteriorating health.

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The Royal Palace in Oslo announced the 89-year-old monarch’s death yesterday, explaining in a statement that he passed peacefully at the Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet in the early morning.

Leading up to his health decline, King Harald V suffered from hemolytic anemia.

King Charles led tributes to the late King, calling Harald V’s death a “heartbreaking loss.”

“It is with the most profound sadness that my wife and I have learned of the death of my dear cousin, King Harald V of Norway,” King Charles wrote in a statement. “For thirty-five years, King Harald served his people with unwavering dedication, guiding Norway through times of great change with warmth and humility.”

King Harald V of Norway alongside King Charles in 2014. (Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“As Norway mourns the loss of so towering a figure, my whole family join in remembering a much-loved kinsman and friend whose kindness, compassion and deep sense of duty echoed from across the sea and across the decades,” King Charles added.

“The Queen and I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Queen Sonja and all her family, as Britain shares in Norway’s grief at this time of such heartbreaking loss,” the 77-year-old concluded.

Onlookers Share Words of Support After King Charles Pays Tribute to the Late King Harald V of Norway

Of course, the comments section to King Charles’s statement on Instagram was met with words of support from followers of the royal family.

“Beautiful message from King Charles III. Condolences to the Royal families of Norway,” one top comment read. “May you rest in peace, King Harald. You will be deeply missed. 🇳🇴🕊️💔,” another onlooker wrote.

“What a good and fine man he must have been. God bless the soul of King Harald. God bless the royal family of Norway at this time and going forward,” a third royal follower added.

Meanwhile, another denizen of Instagram hoped King Charles would be more hands-on in mourning the loss of King Harald V.

“I do hope our King Charles breaks age-old tradition and attends the state funeral in Norway, just like Her Late Majesty did at King Baudouin’s funeral in Brussels in 1993,” they wrote. “Condolences to Her Majesty Queen Sonja!”