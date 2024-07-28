Jonathan Owens Supports Wife Simone Biles From Home During Olympic Qualifying Round

The 2024 Olympic games kicked off this past weekend which means that it is officially Simone Biles season.

Simone Biles and the US Gymnastics team kicked off their defense in the gymnastics qualification round on Sunday, July 28 at the Bercy Arena in Paris.

The legendary gymnast is married to NFL standout Jonathan Owens. Owens, a safety for the Chicago Bears is currently fulfilling his training camp duties as the season will kick off in just a few short weeks. But that did not stop him from showing support for his lady.

The Bears safety posted a plethora of Instagram stories cheering on Biles in her 2024 Olympics debut. “We locked in 💙” he wrote as the introduction played.

Jonathan Owens watched as his wife pushed through a calf issue to conquer the competition on the vault, beam, bars, and floor. She’s currently dominating in the all-around standings with one more round of qualifications ahead of her.

Thankfully, Owens won’t have to cheer from home for the entire Olympics. The Bears have granted him a special leave of absence so he can go support his wife in Paris.

“Just because we respect the Olympics,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “That is a big deal. And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it’s going to be awesome. Go USA.”

Simone Biles Responds to MyKayla Skinner’s Viral Shade

Former US Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner commented on the roster for this year’s team in Paris She seemingly questioned Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera’s talents in a now-deleted YouTube video.

The video was later deleted, and Skinner made a statement on Instagram apologizing for any misconceptions “that got out of context or seemed hurtful.”

However, her message had already made its rounds on social media and found its way to Simone Biles.

While Biles opted not to mention her former teammate by name, it seems she responded to Skinner’s controversial comments on Threads. “Not everyone needs a mic and a platform,” she wrote.