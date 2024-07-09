Simone Biles Reacts to Former Teammate MyKayla Skinner’s Diss

Former US Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner commented on the roster for this year’s team as they head to Paris. She seemingly questioned Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera’s talents in a now-deleted YouTube video.

The video was later deleted, and Skinner made a statement on Instagram apologizing for any misconceptions “that got out of context or seemed hurtful.”

Simone Biles Takes Apparent Slight at Ex-Teammate

However, her message had already made its rounds on social media and found its way to U.S. gold medalist Simone Biles.

While Biles opted not to mention her former teammate by name, it seems she responded to Skinner’s controversial comments on Threads. “Not everyone needs a mic and a platform,” she wrote.

Skinner Takes Slight At U.S. National Team

In the deleted video, MyKala did not hold back on the current United States gymnast squat. The former Olympian noted the lack of talent they are bringing to the games in Paris in a few weeks.

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be,” MyKayla said.

She hinted at a difference in work ethic since the U.S. Center for SafeSport made ending abuse in athletics a priority. “The girls just don’t have the work ethic. And it’s hard too because of SafeSport. Like, coaches can’t get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say.”

“Which, in some ways, is really good, but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense,” she added.

Biles Gets Candid on Husband Controversy

Biles is no stranger to controversy. Last summer her husband Jonathan Owens, who plays for the Chicago Bears came under fire because of the comments he made about Biles during an interview.

“Really, how did she pull me is the question? I’ve always thought the man is the prize,” Owens said.

That led to a firestorm of backlash hurled at the Bears’ safety.

Biles also noted that she initially found humor in the backlash that Owens received. But it eventually began to take a toll on her.

“So I thought it was hilarious at first and then they hurt my feelings,” she added. “One night, I broke down and I’m like, why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don’t know him, you don’t know who he is, and if anybody’s met him, they know he’s the sweetest guy and will do anything for anybody.”