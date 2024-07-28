cyclist-flies-over-handle-bars-during-olympic-mountain-bike-event-in-wild-video

French cyclist Loana Lecomte took a dramatic dive during the Olympic women’s cross-country mountain bike race on Sunday. The 24-year-old athlete went over her handlebars while navigating a technical and rocky section of the course at Elancourt Hill.

Lecomte appeared to have briefly lost consciousness after striking her head on the floor or a rock, and her bike subsequently collided with her.

First responders hurried to assist her as television cameras shifted away from the traumatic crash. In light of concerns for Lecomte’s well-being, no replays of the incident were broadcast.

However, the internet does not have such sensitive notions. Footage of Lecomte’s terrifying spill circulated online to be played endlessly by gawkers worldwide. Seeing the young athlete slammed to the ground, it looks all but certain she sustained serious injury.

Durísima caída de Loana Lecomte 🇫🇷 en la carrera de ciclismo de ruta de hoy pic.twitter.com/1RHRCbOzna — Historias Olímpicas (@HOlimpicas) July 28, 2024

Fortunately, Lecomte’s injuries seem less severe than initially feared. She was seen smiling after the race, sporting bandages on her arm and face, alongside the French mountain bike coach.

Tombée lourdement sur l'épreuve VTT lors des Jeux olympiques de #Paris2024, Loana Lecomte a subi un traumatisme facial selon le staff de l'équipe de France. Elle est touchée à la mâchoire comme le montre cette photo de Tim De Waele. pic.twitter.com/M4tsOMRvwn — Le Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) July 28, 2024

A French Journalist Confirms the Olympic Mountain Bike Cyclist ‘Is Fine’

Following the crash, French journalist Nicolas Georgereau took to social media to share a hopeful update regarding Lecomte’s condition. “Loana Lecomte is still on site,” he wrote. “She lost consciousness for a moment but she is fine and was taken care of by the medical service. No worries at this stage.”

Lecomte, carried off the course as spectators chanted her name and rallied in support, was a strong contender for a podium finish before the race. She was part of an early lead group of four, alongside her compatriot and reigning world champion, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, who broke away from the 36-rider pack during the initial 2.7 mile lap.

Neither Lecomte nor anyone else could match Ferrand-Prevot’s high tempo during the second lap.

A chasing group formed behind the leading Ferrand-Prevot, made up of Lecomte, Jenny Rissveds from Sweden, Laura Stigger from Austria, and Haley Batten from the USA.

Lecomte’s aspirations for a silver or bronze medal came to an abrupt end on lap four when she was thrown from her bike in a challenging rock garden section. After hitting her head, she lay on the ground before being attended to by medical personnel, who subsequently took her away on a stretcher.

Ferrand-Prevot triumphed in the race, securing her first gold medal with a commanding performance. Batten earned the silver medal, while Rissveds finished with bronze.