Simone Biles Shares Photos of U.S. Gymnastics Team Posing in Their Uniforms

The 2024 Olympics are set to start in a few days. That means that it is officially Simone Biles’ season. She and the United States Gymnastics Team are preparing to add to an already stacked trophy case.

And Biles is already leaking details about the team’s upcoming trip to Paris.

Simone Biles Showcases Team USA’s New Uniforms

In a new photo with her and her teammates, she reveals the designs for their uniforms.

“The 27-year-old athlete was joined by teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisha Lee, and Hezly Rivera. They all posed in their uniforms for a photo after landing in the French capital ahead of the 2024 Olympics,” PEOPLE wrote.

“The new snap, posted on Sunday, July 21, shows Biles holding hands with Chiles, 23, as Carey, 24, and Lee, 21, stand on either side of the pair with their arms thrown in the air. All four women are smiling in the snapshot, and also pose next to Rivera, 16, in a second pic posted on Biles’ Instagram.”

Simone Gets Candid About Husband’s Viral Interview

Last year Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens came under fire because of the comments he made about his wife during an interview.

“Really, how did she pull me is the question? I’ve always thought the man is the prize,” Owens said.

That led to a firestorm of backlash hurled at the Bears’ safety. But Biles says that his response was misunderstood which led to the negative responses.

“So, whenever he did that interview, I thought everything was OK. And then I go on Twitter, and everybody’s like, ‘Divorce this man, he’s mean.’ I’m like, he’s the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I’ve never met a man like him,” she said.

“He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch because he is. I’ve never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want a man like that.”