Jonathan Majors Marries Meagan Good as Assault Confession Leaks

Just a few months after getting engaged, Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good took their relationship to the next level—marriage.

During an appearance on Sherri last week, Majors confirmed that he and Good got married on Tuesday, Mar. 18, during an intimate backyard ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

“I said to Meagan, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life,” Jonathan Majors told Sherri Shepherd during his talk show appearance. “I love that woman so much.”

He then shared that it was “always the plan” to marry Good, and he had requested her father’s blessing before proposing to her. The couple got engaged last year during a trip to Paris.

“I asked her father for permission,” Majors continued. “If that was all right, and he said, ‘That’s cool.’ It was a longer conversation. It was always the plan.”

Majors also shared details about the intimate backyard wedding, noting that his mother officiated the ceremony. “My mother’s pastor, and she came from Dallas, where I’m from,” he said. “We had my mom come, and she came to the L.A. screening [of his film Magazine Dreams]. My mother had never been to one of my screenings. We had old her that, ‘Hey we’re gonna do this thing,’ and we did.”

“My mother married us yesterday,” Majors revealed. “Her mother was there.”

Jonathan Majors Admitted to Assaulting His Ex-girlfriend in a Leaked Audio

The surprise wedding ceremony came just days after an audio of Jonathan Majors admitted to assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in September 2022.

Majors and Jabbari were heard discussing the assault in the audio clip. “I’m ashamed I’ve ever – I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before,” Majors told Jabbari. “I’ve never aggressed a woman- I aggressed you.”

Jabbari pointed out that he had strangled her and pushed her against a vehicle. “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah,” Majors replied. “That’s never happened to me.”

When confirming what seemingly set Majors off, Jabbari said, “Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?”

He replied, “Well, clearly it’s more than that.”

Jabbari noted, “Something inside of you.”

He then added, “Yeah, towards you.”

The recording ended after that.

Majors also spoke about the audio leak during his appearance on Sherri. “God has a plan, and sometimes you just throw your hands up,” he explained. “I can’t speak about it, but I do know there’s a plane, and I’ve let go of control. I just say, ‘Whatever it is, it is.’”