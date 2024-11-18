jonathan-majors-engaged-to-meagan-good-after-1-year-of-dating

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have announced their engagement.

Good flaunted her new diamond ring on Sunday night at the Ebony Power 100 Gala while standing beside Majors. Meagan wore a floor-length sparkling gold gown as she held her hand up to the camera.

Majors has been involved in some legal issues over the past few years, as he was found guilty of assaulting his ex Grace Jabbari. Despite the domestic abuse allegations, Good stood by him throughout the trial.

According to Page Six, Good and Majors met at the Ebony Power 100 event back in 2022, which is why they chose to go public about their engagement. Good told E! News, “Ebony Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms, in the unisex bathrooms.”

Apparently the couple met while Majors was still dating Jabbari. The Marvel actor was arrested in March 2023 after he allegedly assaulted his ex, which led to multiple court hearings. Good and Majors went public with their relationship in May of 2023.

Majors Guilty of Assault Against Ex-girlfriend

Although Good supported her then-boyfriend through the trial, Majors was ultimately found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment. Page Six reports that the actor was sentenced to a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program. Jabbari, however, was given an order of protection.

The alleged assault involved “strangling and defaming”, as claimed by Jabbari. Majors has yet to respond to those allegations.

Since then, Good and Majors have only had positive things to say about one another and their relationship. Good even addressed her fiancé’s legal issues and how it has affected their relationship on the Today show. “I take everyone’s opinion and advice into account, for sure, but at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to live my life,”

She added, “I want to be responsible for the choices that I make. I also want to live the life that I want to live.”