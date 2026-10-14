Hip-Hop Star Reportedly Gets Stabbed in LA During Altercation

Rapper Lucki reportedly suffered a neck injury during a violent altercation outside ComplexCon in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 3 as police investigated an incident that left four people with injuries consistent with stab wounds or lacerations.

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Videos circulating on social media appeared to show Lucki, whose real name is Lucki Camel Jr., caught up in a physical confrontation near the convention venue. In one clip, a bloodied Lucki was helped into a car by his personnel, showing a bloodied neck.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department reported by PEOPLE, officers responded to a fight at approximately 4:45 p.m. local time. Police said the confrontation continued when officers arrived, but the group “quickly dispersed.”

Four People Were Hurt in The Incident

Authorities located four injured individuals at the scene, with injuries “consistent with stab wounds or lacerations.”

Two victims went to a local hospital with injuries that appeared consistent with a knife attack, while a third person independently traveled to a hospital for treatment of a severe laceration. A fourth individual sustained an elbow laceration but declined medical assistance at the scene.

Officials have not publicly identified the people responsible for the confrontation or announced any arrests.

ComplexCon representatives confirmed that the incident occurred on a public street outside the event. The organizers said their security team and the LAPD responded immediately and emphasized that guest, performer, partner and staff safety remained a priority.

Fellow rapper Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, also appeared near the scene in footage circulating online. However, authorities have not publicly established his involvement in the fight.

ComplexCon celebrated its 10th anniversary with performances and appearances from prominent figures in music, fashion, and popular culture.

Lucki later addressed the incident publicly, according to HOT 97. In an Instagram post, the rapper appeared with bandages covering part of his face. The rapper said that he was still trying to understand what had happened. He offered few details about the confrontation or the person who allegedly injured him.