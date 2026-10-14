Maddie & Tae Singer Is Expecting a Rainbow Baby

Country singer Maddie Font, formerly known as Maddie Marlow of Maddie & Tae, is expecting her second child with her husband Jonah Font after experiencing a miscarriage earlier this year.

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The singer shared the joyful news in September 2026 with PEOPLE, revealing that the couple will welcome a baby girl in early 2027. The pregnancy marks a hopeful new chapter for the family following the heartbreak of losing a pregnancy in March.

Font opened up about the emotional impact of the miscarriage and explained how the experience deepened her faith. “We had a super early loss in March, which was really hard,” she said. “It just really made me trust God’s timing and His ways and what He had in store for us.”

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

“It took me a while to snap out of that sadness, because you’re just so excited and you’re dreaming up all the things,” she continued. “I allowed myself to grieve and feel all the things, but then I was like, ‘I have to keep moving forward. I can’t get stuck in this.”

Font and her husband already share a son, Forrest Henry Font, whom they welcomed on Sept. 9, 2023. Their growing family will soon include a little girl, and the couple expressed excitement about watching their son become a big brother.

The couple found out about their pregnancy in May. “We did like a little cake and cut into it, and it was a girl, and I swear my husband’s life flashed before his eyes,” she recalled. “He was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to have a daughter,’ which is so exciting, but just, like, different.”

Font also uploaded an Instagram post that showed off her baby bump, to the endearment of her fans.

“AWWWWWWW look at that cute bump! You look AMAZING!” exclaimed one. Many others echoed their own well-wishes.

With this wonderful news, Maddie Font also released her first solo single, “Drive Me Around.” She recorded the music video while pregnant.