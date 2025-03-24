Jonathan Majors Admitted to Strangling Ex, Leaked Audio Reveals

A little more than a year after he was convicted of domestic assault and harassment, leaked audio revealed Jonathan Majors admitted he strangled an ex.

The leaked audio, which Rolling Stone originally obtained, was of a conversation captured days after a days-long fight between the actor and his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in September 2022.

Majors had been living with Jabbari in London at the time while filming the second season of the Disney+ Marvel show Loki. However, things took a turn one day when the actor became very angry with his ex, leading to him allegedly slamming her into a car, dragging her back to their residence, and strangling her.

In the leaked audio, Jonathan Major was heard telling Grace Jabbari, “I’m ashamed I’ve ever – I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman- I aggressed you.”

Jabbari replied, “You stranger me and pushed me against the car.”

“Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah,” Majors continued. “That’s never happened to me.”

Jabbari then asked, “Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?”

“Well, clearly, it’s more than that,” Majors answered.

Jabbari said, “Something inside of you.”

“Yeah, towards you,” he noted. The recording ended after that.

Jonathan Majors Speaks Out After Leaked Audio Release

While appearing on the SHERRI Show two days after the leaked audio was released, Jonathan Majors spoke out about the recording.

“God has a plan, and sometimes you just throw your hands up,” he explained. “I can’t speak about it, but I do know there’s a plane, and I’ve let go of control. I just say, ‘Whatever it is, it is.’”

Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts. He was acquitted of one count of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree. The actor was sentenced to 52 weeks of a domestic violence program and had probation. He did not receive jail time.

New York Judge Michael Gaffey, who presided over the case, ordered Majors to continue attending therapy. The judge also stated jail was “not necessary” for the actor.