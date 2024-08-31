Johnny Gaudreau’s Wife Breaks Silence Following Hockey Star’s Death at 31

The widow of Johnny Gaudreau has shared her first heartbreaking messages after his death caused by a suspected DUI driver last Thursday.

The star player of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, along with his younger brother Matthew, tragically lost their lives in a biking accident. The person responsible for the incident has since been charged in connection with their deaths. Johnny was 31, while his brother was 29.

On Saturday, his widow, Meredith Gaudreau, shared two heart-wrenching posts on social media regarding her husband’s passing. In the posts, she highlighted the remarkable husband and father he was.

“Thank you for the best years of my life,” she wrote in one post alongside a series of photos of their lives through the years. “Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever,” she added.

A Second Heartbreaking Post Highlights Johnny Gaudreau’s Life as a Father

In a second post, Meredith shared how great of a father Johnny Gaudreau was to their children together.

“The absolute best dad in the world,” she began. “So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment. Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy,” she concluded.

The candid and touching photos show Johnny with their two young children. The snapshots show a life cut short but lived in full: birthday parties, days at the beach, and his beloved children watching him play hockey from the stands.

Johnny and his brother Matthew’s tragic deaths coincide with the promise of life renewed. Meredith is reportedly expected to have Johnny Gaudreau’s third child in the coming months. Meanwhile, Johnny and Matthew were scheduled to be groomsmen at their sister’s wedding on Friday, August 30.

Authorities report that an alleged drunk driver struck the brothers from behind at approximately 8:20 PM on Thursday. The suspect, 43-year-old Sean Higgins, has been arrested in connection with the incident and is facing two charges of vehicular manslaughter.