NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau, Brother Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver in Bike Accident

Columbus Blue Jackets’ star Johnny Gaudreau has died in a tragic bike accident. He was 31 years old. His brother, Matthew, was also killed in the accident. Matthew died at the age of 29.

According to the New Jersey State Police, a suspected drunk driver crashed into the Gaudreau brothers on a rural road and killed them. Authorities have charged the driver, Sean Higgins, with two counts of death by auto.

Both brothers were scheduled to be groomsmen at their sister’s wedding on Friday, August 30. No further details about the accident are available at this time.

Mike Greenberg announces the tragic passings of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, on ESPN's 'Get Up.' pic.twitter.com/7zbiqd0R7E — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2024

NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau, Brother Matthew Die in Bike Accident

The Blue Jackets released a statement on the death of the Gaudreau brothers on August 30 on X.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the statement began. “Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly, a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith. His children, Noa and Johnny. His parents, their family, and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

“Johnny played the game with great joy. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played. From Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets.”

“He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could,” the statement continued. “The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago and Columbus welcomed him with open arms.”

“We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy.”