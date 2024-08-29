John Stamos Admits He Was Kicked Out of Scientology Orientation for ‘F—king Around’ Too Much

John Stamos got the boot from a Scientology orientation—allegedly, for playing with one of their “spiritual” gadgets.

In a recent interview, the actor and musician revealed that at the age of 17, while taking acting classes, he met a “hot girl” who was affiliated with the organization.

“[She] said to me, ‘You know we’re all meeting at this [place] on Hollywood Boulevard. You should come after,’” he told Matt Friend on his podcast Friend in High Places.

On Sunday’s episode of the ‘Friend in High Places’ podcast, John Stamos shared insights about his brief experience with the Church of Scientology.(Image via YouTube / Friend in High Places)

The 61-year-old Full House alum revealed that he had little knowledge of Scientology back then. He only knew John Travolta, who he was a big fan of, was a member.

“I was working at my dad’s restaurant at the time, and I said, ‘Dad, I gotta go.’ So, I went and it was the Scientology building,” Stamos recalled.

Once he entered the building, Stamos discovered a device known as the “E-Meter,” which Scientologists believe can pinpoint “areas of spiritual distress” among their members.

John Stamos Channels Cartoon Characters During His Introduction to Scientology

Upon seeing the device, the ham in Stamos got the better of him. He playfully pretended to hold it like a phone in front of the assembled group.

“I was doing a Peabody and Sherman [impression], and they didn’t like that,” Stamos recalled.

For our readers under 60, Peabody and Sherman were characters introduced in 1959 on The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends cartoon show. Of course, the characters have enjoyed ongoing popularity, and even a CGI animated movie back in 2014.

However, we digress. Stamos continued his story of doing cartoon voices at a religious gathering.

“Then, I was just f–king around so much, they said, ‘Get out, get going!’ They just kicked me out,” he admitted.

Stamos chuckled and remarked that his behavior must have been “pretty bad” and “terrible” for the controversial organization to boot him.

Of course, just two years later, Stamos gained prominence with his role on the soap opera General Hospital. From there, he would land his most widely recognized role as Uncle Jesse in Full House.

Meanwhile, Scientology enjoys several a-list celebrities as members. Along with Travolta, superstar Tom Cruise, musician Beck, and actress Elisabeth Moss (among many others) are members.