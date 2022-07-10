Which Of Tom Cruise’s Ex-Wives Still Practice Scientology?

Tom Cruise is most famous for two things: his films and his membership in the Church of Scientology. Cruise is the unofficial face of the organization, and all three of his wives have been members at various points. Are Cruise’s exes still practicing Scientologists? Let’s find out.

Mimi Rogers

The story of Cruise and Scientology begins with Mimi Rogers. Her father was a friend of L. Ron Hubbard himself. Rogers converted Cruise to Scientology around the same time he was filming Cocktail. The pair wed in 1987 and got divorced in 1990.

Rogers has spent the rest of her life answering questions about Cruise. Not much is known about her exit from the Church of Scientology, but she’s regularly referred to as a “former member” in the media. Rogers made waves in the 1990s by describing Cruise as a monk in bed, but she later claimed she was misquoted.

Nicole Kidman

As the story goes, Cruise met Nicole Kidman while filming Days of Thunder in 1989. The organization allegedly helped him divorce Rogers. Cruise and Kidman got married 10 months after his divorce. The two adopted two children and starred in two more films: Ron Howard’s Far and Away and Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut.

RELATED: The Truth About Nicole Kidman’s Relationship With Daughter Bella Cruise

The marriage came to an abrupt end in 2001. Former Church of Scientology executive Mark Rathbun later claimed he was tasked with facilitating their divorce, and that he had Kidman wiretapped at Cruise’s direction.

Kidman always held her religious beliefs pretty close to the chest. She was raised catholic but committed to the Church whilst married to Cruise. Her children are Scientologists as well, but she left after her divorce. Kidman doesn’t talk about Scientology out of respect for her children.

Katie Holmes

Before dating Cruise, Katie Holmes was best known for her lead roles in Dawson’s Creek and Batman Begins. Cruise infamously proclaimed his love for Holmes in April 2005 by jumping up and down on Oprah Winfrey’s couch. In April 2006, Suri Cruise was born. Later that year, the two got married in a star-studded affair.

From the outset, the media speculated about how much influence the Church of Scientology had in the relationship. David Miscavige, the head of the organization, served as Cruise’s best man. Holmes was raised catholic but was willing to join the church during the marriage. Next to Leah Remini, Holmes is probably the most famous person ever to leave the Church of Scientology.

RELATED: Does Tom Cruise Still See His Daughter Suri? What Their Relationship Is Like Today

In 2012, Holmes filed for divorce. Details remain scant to this day, but the Hollywood Reporter shared Holmes didn’t want Suri to be raised a Scientologist. Cruise has wed three times, and each time his ex-wife left the Church of Scientology behind.

More From Suggest