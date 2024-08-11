tom-cruise-performs-dazzling-stunt-to-close-2024-paris-olympics-in-wild-video

Actor and noted daredevil Tom Cruise performed a dazzling stunt at the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

Cruise’s stunt not only signified the end of the 2024 games but also the start of the 2028 games, which will take place in Los Angeles.

During the stunt, Cruise ziplined down from atop the stadium down to the floor – all while H.E.R. played the electric guitar. He then grabbed the Olympic flag and rode off on a motorcycle through the crowd in Paris.

Next, a pre-recorded video of Cruise driving his bike, with the flag, in Los Angeles aired. Cruise eventually drove the bike onto a plane, and then dove out of the plane skydive-style, landing in the Hollywood Hills.

Tom Cruise Performs Crazy Stunt During Olympics Closing Ceremony

Nest, the iconic Hollywood sign was shown – with the Olympics logo incorporated into the sign’s design.

Following that amazing moment, multiple athletes passed off the flag throughout LA before it finally landed on a stage near the beach. On the stage, the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed “Can’t Stop.”

Of course, X had a lot to say about the stunt.

“France: This was nice let’s do some art and some weird stuff to close the show and it’ll be nice. America: “STAR SPANGLED BANNER. TOM CRUISE. GUITARS. MOTORBIKES. RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS,” one user joked.

France: "This was nice let's do some art and some weird stuff to close the show and it'll be nice"



America: "STAR SPANGLED BANNER. TOM CRUISE. GUITARS. MOTORBIKES. RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS" — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) August 11, 2024

“Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to bring the Olympic flag to Los Angeles.”



Tom Cruise: #Paris2024 #LA28 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/bLsZJTc0xy — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 11, 2024

“Like to think the French have dragged this closing ceremony out as long as possible. Because they know Tom Cruise is stood somewhere stupid waiting to do a stunt and they just want to annoy him,” another added.