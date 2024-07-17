Joe Manganiello Claps Back at Sofía Vergara’s Claim They Divorced Over Kids Argument

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara divorced her now ex-husband Joe Manganiello in 2023. The couple were married for seven years. Vergara and Manganiello finalized their divorce last July.

Vergara has not shied away from talking about her failed marriage. But Manganiello has done the opposite. Remaining mum about the details of their divorce.

But a year after their divorce, Joe is ready to speak out. He claims their marriage did not work out because it had simply run its course.

Joe Manganiello Breaks Silence About His Divorce

“It’s because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens.”

On several occasions, Vergara has claimed that the final straw in their divorce was that Joe wanted to have kids and she did not. But Manganiello says that was never the case.

“We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated,” he said.

“I said, ‘If you’re done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I’ll know what this is, and that’s okay.’ But that wasn’t the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn’t work out. And I didn’t.”

Sofia Vergara Gets Candid About Lewd ‘Griselda’ Scene

Vergara has had a well-esteemed acting career. She has appeared in several hit productions, including Modern Family, Four Brothers, and Hot Pursuit.

But in 2024, Vergara had to step out of the box a little. She plays crime lord Griselda Blanco in the new Netflix series, Griselda. In the series, Vergara had to execute a sex scene for the first time in her career. She noted that it was a decision that she lost sleep over.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done like, a sex scene,” Vergara said.

The 50-year-old Vergara noted that because of her mature age, she was concerned about how she would look on camera.

“I’m 50! I mean, when I was 30, I wouldn’t have worried. Think I was worried that I was going to look horrific,” she added. “I was like, ‘Where are they shooting me? The cellulite? From the side,’” she explained. “Uh, I’m vain I guess. That one kept me awake I think.”