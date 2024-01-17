Sofía Vergara Insists She Did ‘Fake Cocaine’ for ‘Griselda’ After Hilarious ‘Tonight Show’ Blunder

Sofía Vergara had a momentary blunder when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She accidentally implied that she did real drugs to prepare for a role on her new show,

Speaking with host Jimmy Fallon, Vergara talked about getting into the mind of Griselda Blanco for her show Griselda. In real life, Blanco was a Colombian drug lord. Vergara praised the show’s director Andrés Baiz for helping her prepare for the role.

“I didn’t know anything,” Vergara said. “He taught me how to smoke. He taught me how to do cocaine. He taught me a lot.”

Cue a surprised Fallon asking for Vergara to clarify her statement. With the crowd backing him, Fallon said, “Alright, hold on. He’s done a lot of great things for you.”

Not catching her mistake, Vergara continued to sing Baiz’s praises. She said he helped a lot in filling in the history that she needed to convincingly play the drug kingpin. She said, “He would tell me all these things.”

He said that although she’s never smoked or done cocaine, the director taught her how it’s done. She said that she ended up having a great experience.

“It was amazing because I was 51 years old and I didn’t even know how to, you know, how to light a cigarette,” she said. “I’ve never done cocaine. So it’s like, it was amazing. It was, like, a great experience.”

Sofía Vergara Realizes Her Mistake

Afterwards, Vergara realized her mistake, growing flustered and shouting, “No! No!” She realized that it made her sound like she was doing drugs when she wasn’t. Fortunately, the audience laughed and so did Vergara at her own blunder. However, she ultimately blamed Fallon and his tricky questions for the ordeal.

She slyly tough the TV host, “You’re confusing me now with the questions!”

Vergara then clarified that she didn’t do real drugs. Instead, she learned how to snort fake cocaine and how to smoke fake cigarettes. It may have made her feel like a drug lord, but it was all perfectly legal.

“The cocaine that I did was fake! It was not real cocaine. It’s fake cocaine, but I had to pretend,” she said “The cigarettes are also fake. Everything was, it’s fake. ”

However, there was one thing real on the set, according to the actor. She said, “But the acting was real.”