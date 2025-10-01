Jimmy Fallon Says He’s Avoiding Politics on ‘The Tonight Show’ Following Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension

In an effort to avoid on-air suspension like fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon says he is avoiding politics altogether on The Tonight Show.

During his recent appearance on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Fallon said he won’t be making things political. “Our show has never really been that political, you know,” he said. “We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that’s really the way our show works.”

He then said, “Our monologues are kind of the same thing that we’ve been doing since Johnny Carson was hosting the Tonight Show. So really, I just keep my head down and make sure the jokes are funny.”

Jimmy Fallon reiterated that his team is keeping the show from delving into politics. “I have great writers… clever, smart writers. And we’re just trying to make the best show we possibly can and entertain everybody.”

President Trump Previously Predicted Both Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Would Lose Their Late Night Shows Following the ‘Late Show’ Cancellation

Jimmy Fallon’s decision to avoid politics on The Tonight Show comes just months after President Trump predicted that the late-night talk show host, as well as Jimmy Kimmel, would lose their jobs following the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.

“The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go into the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes,” Trump declared. “And shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone.”

Trump continued his criticisms by writing, “These are people with absolutely NO TALENT. Who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!”

While previously boasting about Colbert’s show cancellation, the world leader made some comments about Kimmel. “I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next,” he stated. “Has even less talent than Colbert.”



