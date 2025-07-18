President Trump Says He ‘Absolutely’ Loves That ‘The Tonight Show With Stephen Colbert’ Was Canceled By CBS

Refusing to hold back his true thoughts, President Trump said he “absolutely” loves that CBS canceled “The Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert.“

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump wrote, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings.”

President Trump then alleged that, along with Stephen Colbert, fellow late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel may also soon lose his job.

“I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next,” Trump wrote. “Has even less talent than Colbert.”

The world leader went on to praise Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, stating, “[He] is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.“

Trump was referring to Jimmy Fallon, who has hosted The Tonight Show since 2014.

Stephen Colbert Announced ‘The Late Show’ Cancellation During the Show’s Live Audience Taping

Stephen Colbert announced that CBS has decided to end his late-night talk show during the live audience taping on Thursday. The series finale is set to take place next May.

“Yeah, I share your feelings,” Colbert stated as the live audience booed. “It’s not just the ned of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away.”

“I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners,” he continued. “I’m so grateful for the Tiffany Network for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home.”

He then pointed to the camera and declared, “And of course, I’m grateful to you, the audience, who have joined us every night in here, out there, all around the world, Mr. and Mrs. America and all the ships at sea.”

“I’m grateful to share the stage with this,” he continued. “These artists over here every night. And I am extraordinarily deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here.”

Stephen Colbert replaced David Letterman, the long-time host of The Late Show, in 2015. Days before the announcement, Colbert criticized CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global, for paying $16 million to settle a lawsuit filed by President Trump.

The president accused the network of interfering in the 2024 election by editing a 60 Minutes interview with his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

CBS shared in a statement that the show’s cancellation was a “financial decision” and “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount.”