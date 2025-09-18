ABC Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Indefinitely After His Remarks About Charlie Kirk Spark Outrage

ABC has decided to pull Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show after his remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassination sparked outrage.

Videos by Suggest

During the Sept. 15 episode monologue, Jimmy Kimmel commented about the Sept. 10 shooting.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

The late-night talk show host then shared clips of Trump responding to questions about Kirk’s death by talking about the White House ballroom.

In a statement, Nextstar Media announced that its partner television affiliates with ABC Television will air Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely beginning with the Sept. 17 show.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, stated. “Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Sinclair Broadcast, which is ABC’s largest affiliate, took it a step further and demanded that Kimmel issue a direct apology to the Kirk family as well as a donation to the family and Turning Point USA. The broadcaster is planning to air a Charlie Kirk special at the same time as Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 19.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr also threatened the show before its cancellation.

President Trump Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Show Being Shelved Following Charlie Kirk Remarks

Not long after the news broke about Jimmy Kimmel Live! being shelved indefinitely, President Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share his reaction.

“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED,” he wrote. “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

President Trump previously rallied against Kimmel following the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go into the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes,” Trump claimed in late July. “And shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone.”

He then wrote, “These are people with absolutely NO TALENT. Who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!”



