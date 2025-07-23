President Trump Predicts Late Night Show Hosts to Lose Their Jobs Days After ‘Late Show’ Cancellation

Following the cancellation of the Tonight Show with Stephen Colbert, President Trump predicts that fellow late-night show hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon will also lose their shows soon.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, the world leader shared his thoughts about the two late-night show hosts with whom he has had long-standing feuds.

“The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go int he untalented Late Night Sweepstakes,” Trump claimed. “And shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone.”

Continuing his rant, Trump slammed the two late-night show hosts. “These are people with absolutely NO TALENT,” he wrote. “Who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!”

While previously boasting about Colbert’s show cancellation, President Trump made some comments about Kimmel. “I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next,” he wrote. “Has even less talent than Colbert.”

Colbert announced late last week that the Tonight Show will be ending in May 2026.

“Yeah, I share your feelings,” Colbert stated as the audience booed. “It’s not just the ned of our show, but it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away.”

Stephen Colbert replaced David Letterman, the long-time host of the Late Show, in 2015. CBS stated the cancellation was a “financial decision.”

The cancellation announcement came just after CBS’s parenting company, Paramount Global, settled its lawsuit against President Trump. The company is paying the world leader $16 million.

Trump previously accused CBS’s 60 Minutes of heavily editing its interview with 2024 Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris. Colbert criticized the settlement days before the Late Show was canceled.

Late Night Host Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to President Trump’s Remarks

Shortly after President Trump made his first prediction that Jimmy Kimmel would soon lose his late-night talk show job, the comedian had some harsh words for the world leader.

“Summer family vacation #goodtrouble. May every day be another wonderful secret,” Kimmel wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo. He was referencing a line from a cryptic letter President Trump allegedly sent to notorious sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

In the family photo, Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, are seen wearing anti-Trump shirts with their children, Jane and Billy. Each member of the family was holding signs that read, “Don’t bend the knee,” “Make America Good Again,” and “Say No 2 Spray Tan Man.”