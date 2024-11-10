Jennifer Lopez Rocks Revealing Gown at ‘Wicked’ Premiere: See Photos

Ben Affleck who? What divorce?

Jennifer Lopez left her troubles behind and enjoyed a magical evening at the Wicked Los Angeles premiere on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker appeared wearing a gorgeous and revealing tan-colored halter dress while at the premiere, which took place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown Los Angeles.

As she made her way through the Wicked arch, Jennifer Lopez was greeted by a couple of women, whom she briefly spoke to before heading into the event.

Following the premiere, JLo took to Instagram to share a video of her gown.

“Wicked Premiere,” she captioned the post. She also tagged the film’s stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as well as the original Broadway musical’s cast stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel.

She also tagged other film cast members, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Yeah, as well as the director Jon M Chu.

Jennifer Lopez’s hairstyle, Andrew Fitzsimons also took to Instagram to share details about her Wicked premiere look.

“I started by doing a bouncy blowout using my @wavytalkofficial Pro Fast-drying Hairdryer,” he wrote. “Then sectioned the hair and clipped in my hair extensions in horizontal rows, one row backward at the nape of the neck and one row forward to create more volume.”

He continued by writing, “Once the extensions were securely in place, I sprayed the hair with @andrewfitzsimonshair Après Sexe Texture Spray, gathered it up and twisted it to create this effortless Bardot-style updo, and secure with hair pins.”

The Hollywood hairstylist further shared that he used two single clip-ins in the front of Lopez’s hair to add extra volume and “brushed them backward away from the face with her bangs” using a Thermal Brush.

While in the UK last week for the premiere of her film Unstoppable, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the comments her estranged husband made concerning her.

Affleck, who produced Unstoppable, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the film as well as the cast. He referred to his soon-to-be-ex as “spectacular” in the film.

“Unstoppable is a very different movie than this,” Affleck stated, referring to his new film. “But in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists. Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel … All of them were really passionate about this film.”

When asked about the comment, Jennifer Lopez smiled. She then said her answer included “all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes.” She then called the entire crew “spectacular and wonderful. However, she did not directly address her ex’s compliment.