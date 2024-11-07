jennifer-lopez-dodges-awkward-ben-affleck-question-in-new-interview-amid-divorce

To keep at least one part of her life private, Jennifer Lopez managed to dodge an awkward Ben Affleck question during a recent interview.

While attending the UK premiere of her film Unstoppable on Monday, Nov. 4, Lopez was asked by a reporter how she felt about her estranged husband producing the film. The reporter also pointed out that Affleck called her “spectacular” while chatting with Entertainment Tonight.

Smiling at Ben Affleck’s comment, Jennifer Lopez pointed out that her answer includes “all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes” and called the entire crew “spectacular and wonderful. She did not directly comment on Affleck’s involvement in the film.

Jennifer Lopez was asked about Ben Affleck’s Producing & this was her response 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/aYhzPR4PAt — JLo Updates (@lopez_updates) November 6, 2024

During his chat with Entertainment Tonight, Ben Affleck spoke about Jennifer Lopez and the Upstoppable crew.

“Unstoppable is a very different movie than this,” Affleck stated, referring to his new film. “But in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists. Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel … All of them were really passionate about this film.”

After calling Lopez spectacular, Affleck declared, “It’s another one that we’re really, really proud of. We believed in the right people, and Unstoppable is another example of that.”

Unstoppable centers around the life of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg. He won a national championship in 2011 while competing at Arizona State University.

Lopez plays Judy Robles, who is Anthony’s mother.

Ben Affleck Is ‘Open’ To Dating As Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Not Looking For Anybody’

Meanwhile, sources close to the former couple revealed that Ben Affleck is actually interested in dating following the split.

“He’s open to it,” an insider recently shared with Entertainment Tonight. However, they pointed out that he’s more focused on his career and children. “Ben has other priorities that are more important.”

Jennifer Lopez recently stated that she is “not looking for anybody” to date as she and Ben Affleck finalize their divorce.

She said that she was “working on herself” after her “whole world fell apart” this past summer.

“Here’s the thing: There’s no new bar because I’m not looking for anybody. How’s that?” Jennifer Lopez said when asked about a “new bar” to achieve amid the divorce.

Lopez officially filed for divorce in August after months of speculation. The former spouses were together for two years before calling it quits.



